Jackie Shroff surprises ‘Super Dancer’ contestant and how!

Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani will be the special guests in the upcoming episode of ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’, which will feature 75 different dance forms from across the world. The show is being judged by Terence Lewis and Anurag Basu.

Using salsa, samba and the street dance form waacking, contestant Esha and her ‘Super Guru’ Sonali perform to the popular track from ‘Rangeela’, ‘Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena’, which was picturised on Urmilla Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.

Jackie is all praise for the duo. “Bhirhu!” he exclaimed. “What are you? I am telling you guys, Urmillaji would have been the happiest person after seeing this performance. Everything in this act was fantastic.”

Echoing Jackie’s thoughts, Sangeeta Bijlani says, “The moment you guys started your performance with salsa and the way you carried through the act was just exceptional.”

After showering praise on Esha, Jackie asks her if she likes lady’s finger (‘bhindi’) as he had especially brought some from his farm. He then starts to remove small boxes of condiments from his bag and goes on to cook ‘kanda bhindi’ on the sets. He invites everyone to taste the dish and informs Esha, “This is called ‘kanda bhindi’.”