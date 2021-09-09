Jamie Lever reminds Raveena Tandon of dad Johnny

- Advertisement -

While Zee Comedy Show has helped every Indian family unwind on their couch with some of India’s top comedians making them LOL their stress away, this weekend, we will see the popular Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon entertain us with her spicy comments and anecdotes.

While Raveena Tandon’s effervescent personality and killer dance moves are all set to mesmerise the audience, it will be the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

The hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of Mika Singh surely left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Jamie Lever’s hilarious performance along with Ali Asgar and Aditya Narayan that left everyone floored. Being Johnny Lever’s daughter, a lot was expected of her during her guest appearance and looks like she impressed and entertained one and all. In fact, Mika Singh and Raveena Tandon could not stop raving about her!

As Mika Singh mentioned, “I am actually a huge fan of Jamie and she truly made me laugh out loud. I’ve seen several of your acts before, but this is the first time I saw you LIVE, and you were fantastic. Your timing was on point, and I really enjoyed your act.”

Raveena Tandon also added, “It was a mazedaar act and I have to say that Jamie truly took over the stage. I know her since several years and she is a friend, but I need to mention something today. I’ve worked with Johnny ji in several movies with Govinda, so I know him well personally and whenever I see Jamie, I see his presence in front of me. However, I need to also add that Jamie on her own has created her own mark and identity. She has created her own brand now and as a woman, being able to match Johnny bhai’s level and making your own brand, is a huge deal. I am really proud of you.”