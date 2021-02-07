ADVERTISEMENT
Jasmin Bhasin: Aly Goni is a one man army

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin said that Aly Goni is a one man army and his game has been amazing as he has not been playing dirty games

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni
Evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin said that her rumoured beau Aly Goni is a one man army and added that his game in the controversial show has been amazing as he has not been playing dirty games.

Jasmin will be seen as Aly’s connection in the upcoming “Family Week” segment of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Talking about how Aly is playing the game, Jasmin told IANS: “His game is amazing. He is the most genuine. He is not playing any dirty clever games. He is not doing anything dirty for content, he is not riding on anybody’s back.”

She added: “His friendship and loyalty means a lot to him. He is a one man army and I am proud of him.”

Earlier, Jasmin said that she is very angry with the way housemate Abhinav Shukla is behaving with Aly. She also mentioned that Abhinav calling Aly a “bhains” (buffalo) was totally uncalled for.  –ians/dc/rt

Previous articleMom Anushka Sharma reveals her current favourite accessory
LATEST UPDATES

