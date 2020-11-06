Advtg.
TV News

Jasmin Bhasin – the new captain of Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin - the popular face of Bigg Boss 14 - has become the captain of the house.

By Pooja Tiwari
Jasmin Bhasin - the new captain of Bigg Boss 14
Jasmin Bhasin - the new captain of Bigg Boss 14
Advtg.

Jasmin Bhasin – the popular face of Bigg Boss 14 – has become the captain of the house.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw the competition between Jasmin and Pavitra. Housemates asked Pavitra why does she deserve to be the captain? Pavitra told Abhinav and Jasmin that she wants to be the captain because she wants to take revenge on Eijaz.

Jasmin tried to convince Pavitra to let her be the captain since it is the only way for her to stay in the green zone and close to Aly. Jasmin wom the task and was declared the captain of the house. Pavitra told Aly that he must convince Jasmin to let her be in the Bigg Boss house and send Eijaz to the red zone.

Advtg.

Jasmin also intelligently put Rahul in the red zone and gave a chance to Shardul and Naina as she thought they deserve one more chance to compete. Though Rahul was hurt but Jasmin explained that she wanted to give Shardul and Naina a fighting chance and she saved Rubina because she had given a word to Abhinav.

Jasmin discussed duties with housemates. After much confusion, Jasmin finally convinced everyone to be on the same page. Jasmin discussed the same with Aly as well. Alls well when ends well. We are hoping to see Jasmin as the best captain of the house. Keep supporting Jasmin Bhasin.

Advtg.
Previous articleAnne Hathaway apologises to disabled community after role draws flak

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya turns into a girl for Shardul Pandit, impresses with his hilarious side

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rahul Vaidya, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit are currently in the red zone. Rahul will turn into a girl wearing a wig and Shardul will be seen flirting with him.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Wild card entry contestant Naina Singh reveals why she and house captain Eijaz Khan can never be friends

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Naina Singh having a brutally honest conversation with Rahul Vaidya wherein she discloses the reasons why she’s confident she wouldn’t get along with Eijaz in the house.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin clashes with Pavitra Punia over wild card entrant Aly Goni!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jasmin, who is rather close to Aly becomes possessive about him right from the moment he enters the house
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks