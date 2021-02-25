ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Aly Goni’s birthday in Kashmir

Jasmin Bhasin shared a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni, the two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate Aly Goni's birthday with his family

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 25: Actors Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram on Thursday to share a special birthday wish for her beau Aly Goni. The two have jetted off to Kashmir, to celebrate his birthday with his family. 

“Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love (sic),” posted Jasmin along with a picture with Aly from the celebrations.

A video of Aly cutting his birthday cake has also been doing the rounds. Aly donned a combination of red and black while Jasmin looked stunning in a lime green salwar suit.

The two became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. She was even his connection during the family week on the show.

