ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Jasmin Bhasin: Collaborating with Aly Goni is special

Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni co-star in the music video of the new song

By Glamsham Bureau
Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni
Jasmin Bhasin with Aly Goni
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 8: Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni co-star in the music video of the new song, “Tera Suit”. This is Jasmin’s first music video, and that too with Aly, and the actress says it was indeed a special experience.

“Anything I collaborate with Aly, it is very special. After ‘Bigg Boss’, I have been in an extremely positive and happy phase. I wanted to reflect that happiness on screen. Our fans have already given us immense love and now we want to give back to them through this music video. It is a party song; it’s happy, colourful and exciting. I have a feeling people will play the song during very often during Holi,” Jasmin tells IANS.

The song has been composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, and Jasmin is all praise for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shooting with Tony was also great fun, as Aly and I are funny and positive in nature, so all together it was great fun. With Aly, this was the first time we have worked together. I used to wonder earlier what kind of co-star Aly would be but after working with him I can clearly say he is amazing, (a co-star) cannot get better than him,” she says.

“After reality shows, this is our first collaboration and Jasmin’s first music video with me. I am very happy. I have always loved Tony bhai’s songs and ‘Tera Suit’ is a party anthem. Our fans wanted to see us together post ‘Bigg Boss’, and we just hope they love the song.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJanhvi Kapoor tried multiple look tests for ‘Roohi’
Next articleTaapsee Pannu recalls working with ‘mad man’ Sujoy Ghosh
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Tony Kakkar’s Holi special song ‘Tera Suit’ feat Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin out now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are sure to get the party started with this peppy track
Read more
Feature

Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Sharad Malhotra talk about the female actor who inspire them

Glamsham Editorial - 0
International Women’s Day: TOP actors Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Sharad Malhotra talk about the female actor who inspire them
Read more
News

Nikitin Dheer approached for Bigg Boss 15?

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Nikitin Dheer has a busy year ahead, with three major Bollywood films lined up
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021