Jasmin Bhasin: I have never been bothered by what people think of my style

Actor Jasmin Bhasin is slowly but steadily advancing her game in Bigg Boss 14. The actor, who is currently locked up in the house, is being loved for the way she is conducting herself in the house as well as her fashion style. Her easy-breezy outfits, comfortable shorts and sundresses are being loved in the house.

Before she went in, we got a chance to have a candid chat with her, and here is what she has to say about her sense of fashion. “For me, fashion is something that makes me feel comfortable.

I should feel comfortable carrying it, wearing it and also makes me feel sassy,” she says, adding, “My party clothes are comfortable shoes and clothes in which I can look classy, as well as I, can dance comfortably. I love wearing dresses, casual dresses, shorts, t-shirts, hoodies, track pants.”

She has a few favourite brands as well who she is loyal to. “I like Gucci because they make really cool hoodies and dresses. I love Forever New dresses also Zara,” she says.

And what about traditional wear? “I like wearing a simple salwar kameez or a saree when I go for a puja, while for weddings, I like wearing lehengas,” she says.

Ask her whose style she looks up to and she says, “I think Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone because they are the most stylish and they effortlessly carry anything and everything,”



While she loves to be hassle-free, there are a few accessories without which she cannot live. “I think the best fashion accessories for me are a nice pair of shades, nice dresses and a cool pair of sneakers. I don’t love to experiment at all with my looks. I’m really afraid of experimenting because I’m not sure if I can carry off a new look properly,” she says.



And what about hairstyles? “I usually like to keep my hair open. Out curls or have straight hair that’s what I prefer,” she says.



Fashion must be followed keeping your comfort in mind, says the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. “Don’t just go blindly with the trends. See if it really suits you. And then only go for it. You can be a classic, you have your own style,” she says.

Jasmin has never bothered about how people have reacted to her fashion. “I’ve been fearless because trolling memes and all have never bothered me. I believe in my own happiness. And I know that I am in such a profession where people will always be looking at me and saying and I should not be bothered about it,” she says.