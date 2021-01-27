Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his wedseries Jeet Ki Zid

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Aly Goni’s first webseries Jeet Ki Zid is out and is getting some great feedback. Actors Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri star in the series.

The series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar. Aly had finished his portion of shooting before he locked himself in Bigg Boss house and now when the series is out he is inside the BB house. Aly is seen in a complete different avtaar in the series.

Aly’s sister Ilham and friend Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently out of the BB house, have already watched the series and can’t stop praising Aly. Jasmin says,”The moment Jeet Ki Zid started streaming, I binge-watched it. I just loved it. It’s a must-watch. Aly is too good in the series and he is looking very handsome.

The persona of an army officer is suiting him a lot. I know how hard Aly has worked for the series, He auditioned during lockdown from home and got selected for this. The gyms were also closed that point of time but he started working out at home and shed weight since the role demanded it. I somehow feel he’s yet to get the right platform commensurate with his potential. I hope that after this series people get to explore more of Aly’s potential.”

Aly’s sister Ilham adds,” I saw it on the day of its release. He has done very well in Jeet Ki Zid. Everyone is appreciating his work including Zid’s team. We can see his effort and all the hard-work he has put into the show. It is his beginning in the world of OTT and I wish him all the luck and many more projects in future. Sharing the screen with great actors like Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh and getting appreciated is a big thing.”