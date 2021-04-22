Jay Bhanushali: Jaya Prada is crystal clear at heart

Adv.

Actor Jay Bhanushali, who is currently hosting singing reality show “Indian Idol 12”, interacted with veteran actress Jaya Prada during the shoot of a recent episode. The actress interacted with various contestants and also spoke of her journey in showbiz. She mentioned her rivalries in the industry and was candid about the equation she shares with members of the industry.

On the show, Jaya Prada sure left Jay impressed with how she conducted herself.

“Jaya ji is a fabulous human being. She spoke about her equation with other actors and was open about every kind of rivalry. I feel she is one actress who is crystal clear by heart. It was an interesting episode with her and we had great fun on the set,” said Jay.

He also danced when contestant Danish Mohd performed the song “Dafliwale” from her 1979 superhit “Sargam”.

“When Danish was performing the song ‘Dafliwale’, I couldn’t stop myself and began dancing with Jaya Ji,” he says.

“Indian Idol” season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.