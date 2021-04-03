Jayati Bhatia returns on ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ season 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayati Bhatia returns in the second season of “Sasural Simar Ka”. She plays Gitanjali Devi, or Mataji, in the show that has made her immensely popular.

“My character of Mataji has become synonymous with me and it is a testimony to the love and appreciation the viewers shower on us. While my character as Gitanjali Devi resonates with Mataji, there are few surprises that the audience will witness as the story unfolds,” she said.

She is looking forward to being back on the show that has made her popular.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very excited to be back on the show, (it’s) more like a homecoming, I am looking forward to working with the new cast and with Dipika Kakar. I hope that season two of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ tastes similar success as season one and achieves new feats,” she said of the Colors show.