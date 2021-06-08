Jensen Ackles’ ‘The Boys’ Season 3 first look

Adv.

The long awaited first-look of Jensen Ackles in the Soldier Boy supersuit for Season 3 of the hit series ‘The Boys’. The Super Suit was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood. When designing the Soldier Boy Super Suit, Shannon noted, “Soldier Boy is the original bad ass. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Knowing that Soldier Boy is a fan-favourite character from the original graphic novels, Showrunner Eric Kripke knew the importance of the Super Suit, saying, “When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations. LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics, while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favourite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

‘The Boys’ is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Jensen Ackles currently stars as the lead on the CW¹s longest-running drama, ‘Supernatural’, which is finishing its fifteenth season. Ackles plays Dean Winchester, the rugged bad boy who teams up with his younger brother to find their missing father and battle evil supernatural forces.

Ackles also starred in the 2009 remake of Patrick Lussier¹s 1981 slasher film, “My Bloody Valentine 3D” opposite Jaime King, where he played Tom, a principled man who returns to his home in Harmony, Missouri 10 years after 22 people were murdered on Valentine’s night. Additionally, he starred in David Winkler’s “Devour” for Sony Pictures and David Mackay’s independent romantic comedy, “Ten Inch Hero”.

His previous television roles include playing Jason Teague on the WB’s “Smallville,” Alec/X5-494 on Fox’s “Dark Angel” and C.J. on the WB’s “Dawson¹s Creek”. Additionally, he starred in the mini-series, “Blonde”, opposite Patrick Dempsey and Poppy Montgomery.