'Jhalak 10': Shilpa Shinde rants against judges KJo, Madhuri, Nora

Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde, best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi, was recently shown the exit door after being evicted from the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. She has expressed her anger against judges Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit Nene in a new video on social media.

Shilpa took to Instagram to criticise the judges. She said that they are unfair to the celebrity contestants.

She said: “Maine Nia ka last performance dekha. Uske upar jo points diye aur comments kiye main chup rahi. Iss baar jo hua performance ke baad, jo comments kiye gaye. Karan sir kya Dharma production ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar dene waale ho? Aap National Award dene waale ho? Bataiye.”

“Uss 3 minute ke act ke liye ek artiste kya kar raha aapko pata bhi hai? Aap Rubina ka video nikal ke dekhiye, koi bhi accident ho sakta tha. Uska koi bhi natija hosakta tha. Iske baad kya iske zimmadar judges hai? Baad me candle leke raaste me nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai uski kadar karo, baad mein mat bhauko.”

The actress urged everyone to take it as an entertainment show. She also shared that they can’t drink water and they can’t use the bathroom.

Shilpa in a second clip said that she is not against the show. She again said that the video is for the judges.

“Karan sir ko dance bilkul bhi nahi aata. Agar unko tippani karni hai to apni cheezon pe kare. I mean costume dekhe, aap make-up, set-up dekho. Itni sab kuch cheezein thi, Karan sir aap dance ke upar kaese bol sakte ho.”

She added: “Madhuri ji ko pura haq hai dance k upar bolne ka. Lekin ‘jaha aap emotional hojaati hai waha aap thoda gadbad kardeti hai’. Aap ek artist ho, aap is tarah ki baatein nahi karsakte. Aap Hindi channel ke panel pe baithe ho Nora, thoda aap bhi Hindi seekh ke aao toh accha hoga.”