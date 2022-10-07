scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': Kili Paul grooves to hit track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' with Madhuri

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, who is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema, is quite popular on social media. He is all set to be seen on the television show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10″ as a special guest. He will be entertaining the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi with his dance moves on the Bollywood tracks.

Kili will be shaking legs with Madhuri and singing her famous track ‘Channe Ke Khet Mein’ from the 1994 film ‘Anjaam’.

He shares his experience of performing on the dance reality show and says: “Nothing compares to the joy of dancing for me and so I’m thrilled to have joined ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. I have received unwavering love in abundance from India and as everyone can tell, I’m hooked on its culture and Bollywood.

“Shaking a leg with great dancers on this show has been amazing. I’m making some of the best memories on this show. I thank the contestants and judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi for giving me a warm welcome,” he added.

“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10′ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is inspired by her relationship
Next article
J D Payne, Patrick McKay explain idea behind creating Sauron in ‘LOTR’ series
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Nora Fatehi

Kiara Advani

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US