Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience’s favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers have now dropped a promo featuring television’s most loved actress Rubina Dilaik. Colors TV shared a new promo of the show featuring Rubina Dilaik on its Instagram handle.

In this promo, Rubina looking beautiful as she grooves on the 80s and 90s hit songs. The caption of this promo read, “Lekar aa rahi hai @rubinadilaik , Bollywood retro aur 90’s ke kuch anokhe dance moves! Aap bhi apne kadam thirkaane ke liye ho jaiye taiyyar! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

At present, Rubina is a part of Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. While Rubina Dilaik’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo is out, her fans have been hailing her on social media. They’re trending #RubinaDilaik on Twitter.

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

Check out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik flaunts her sensuous dance moves below: