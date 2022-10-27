Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik’s Jaw dropping as Draupadi

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s powerful act portraying Draupadi from Mahabharata will win everyone’s hearts.

In a recent episode, Rubina Dilaik is seen presenting Draupadi’s ‘cheer haran’ story on the show. Fans loved the episode.

Colors TV’s official Twitter handle shared the promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 featuring Rubina Dilaik. “Rubina ki raungte khade kar dene waali performance ko dekhna na bhoolein iss weekend. Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par (sic),” read the caption. The comments on the post is replete with words like ‘goosebump’ and ‘excited’.

Take a look at the promo: