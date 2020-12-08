TV News

Juda Kar Diya out now: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s romantic chemistry in this emotional song

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's much-awaited music video 'Juda Kar Diya' is out now. It is a big day today for EriShad fans.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Erica and Harshad are leaving no stones unturned to increase the fans’ curiosity and make them more inquisitive about the melody.

Erica shared a new poster of the song, wherein they are lost in each other’s eyes and look beautiful. In the poster, Erica and Harshad can’t stop staring at each other as they are dressed as man and wife.

The song is an emotional rollercoaster ride as Harshad Chopda’s love Erica Fernandes dies in a plane crash and he is heartbroken leaving all the happy memories behind.

Harshad shared a never-before-seen picture with Erica and left EirShad fans swooning. In the BTS photo, the duo is seen practicing a dance step and their chemistry looks amazing. While Erica looks beautiful in a royal blue dress, Harshad looks dapper in a multi-colour blazer and black jeans. The way Harshad delicately holds Erica in his arm in the BTS image is just heartwarming.

 Juda Kar Diya is Erica and Harshad’s first collaboration, and fans are loving  the duo’s chemistry. The song is sung by Stebin Ben, while Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned the lyrics. Sajeev and Ajay have composed the music for EriShad’s first song. 

Check out Juda Kar Diya starring Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda below:

