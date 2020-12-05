TV News

Juda Kar Diya poster out: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda pose as a wedding couple

Erica Fernandes took to her social media to share the first look of her upcoming music video titled 'Juda Kar Diya' with Harshad Chopda.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Erica Fernandes, who won hearts playing the role of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has garnered a massive fan base for herself.

As Erica constantly shares work updates with fans, she recently shared a post about her upcoming music video. The actress took to her social media to share the first look of her upcoming music video titled ‘Juda Kar Diya’ with Harshad Chopda.

Erica shared the poster on her Instagram and captioned, “FINALLY the wait is over #JudaKarDiya out on 8th December featuring: @iam_ejf & @harshad_chopda Singer: @stebinben Producer: @anshul300 Music & Lyrics : @sanjeevchaturvediofficial Director : @agam.mann @azeem.mann Video Supervisor: @raghav.sharma.14661”

In the poster, Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda pose as a wedding couple. She is dressed in white wedding gown and Harshad is all suited up in black. They pose by a beach setting in the picture. 

The song will be out on 8th December 2020. Fans of the both the actors are super excited for this music video.

Check out Juda Kar Diya poster out starring Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda below:

