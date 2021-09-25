Juhi Chawla recalls nearly getting a ‘thappad’ from Farah Khan!

- Advertisement -

This weekend on Zee Comedy Show, we will see the popular Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla entertain us with her interesting anecdotes and witty responses as she appears as a special guest. While her effervescent personality and killer dance moves are all set to mesmerise the audience, it will be the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud!

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Juhi Chawla’s candid confession that really left everyone surprised.

The actress revealed how everyone used to be scared of Farah at one point of time and while she is quite sweet with everyone on Zee Comedy Show, back then the actors working with her would be terrified of her. During the Baba ka DarBAR act where Dr Sanket Bhosale (in Sanjay Dutt style) conducted a chat session with Farah and Juhi, Sanket asked Juhi to tell one good thing about Farah. That’s when Juhi made this surprising revelation.

As Juhi Chawla revealed, “I have seen Zee Comedy Show earlier as well and I’ve seen how Farah very sweetly gives all the comedians a Faratedaar Thappa, but when we used to work with her, we would nearly get a thappad. At times, she would come on set, and everyone would be working hard and rehearsing, but she might not like what we were doing. So, in front of the whole unit, she would take the mike and scream, ‘What rubbish is this? What rubbish are you all doing?’ We would be scared and terrified.”

Farah Khan added, “To be fair, they were doing rubbish, kuch bhi kar rahe the vo log us din. But we’ve done several great songs together and we’ve had our fair share of fun too. Juhi is one of the most talented actresses and dancers I know, and I’ve had a great time working with her.”