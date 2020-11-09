Juhi Parmar knows how to make a scene better: Shakti Anand

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Shakti Anand says 20 years of experience reflects in the craft of actress Juhi Parmar, which makes working with her fun.

Shakti is working with Juhi in the TV show “Hamariwali Good News”.

“‘Hamariwali Good News’ is my first show with Juhi and the experience has been great till now. She is a well-trained, seasoned and phenomenal actress and what should I say about her. She knows her lines, she knows exactly where to stand, how to take cues and how to improvise, so she is fantastic and knows her craft well,” Shakti said.

“She has been in the industry for two decades now, so she knows when to do what and how to make a scene better. It’s been great shooting with her, and we’ve bonded quite well,” he added.

The admiration was mutual, as Juhi shared: “Shakti is a great actor and it has been great shooting with him for the show.”

The Zee TV show tells a story that captures the dynamics of the saas-bahu relationship in Indian society, through the story of daughter-in-law Navya (Srishti Jain) and her mother-in-law Renuka (Juhi). Shakti essays Mukund, who is Renuka’s husband and Navya’s father-in-law.

–IANS

sug/vnc