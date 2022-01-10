Delnaaz Irani: 2022 is going to be good for the entertainment industry

- Advertisement -

“If I talk about the television industry, as far as the content and writing is concerned, the vision overall to make a product is concerned I think it’s changed a lot for the better. We have more realistic dramas, more realistic approach towards content these days and also a chance for all sorts of artists. Usually, it was concentrating on the youth as far as the main leads were concerned but today we are looking at 40 plus people running the show as protagonists,” she said.

She feels that with web shows coming in, there is so much entertainment. “There are so many mediums and of course in the last two years, the industry and everyone has gone through a very bad phase. We have bounced back as the movies are doing so well, starting with Sooryavanshi and 83. The film and television industries and web shows were always doing well. Now theatres have opened up, so plays are happening. Overall 2022 is going to be good for the entertainment industry,” Delnaaz said.

She agrees that there are negativities in showbiz, the biggest problem being insecurity. “There are loads of people coming to Mumbai to work and I think there are many who want to be actors and directors. If I talk about the late 90s and early 2000s, there was not so much of rush. Now it’s a market,” she said. “Apart from that we need to streamline things such as the timings. We don’t have a personal life once we start working on a show. We have 12 working hours and it gets tiring. Little things such as hygiene and others are there, but these are smaller problems,” she added.

But Delnaaz Irani believes there are more positives to the entertainment industry. “If you are a creative person, you are a boon to be here and what better than entertaining people. One is blessed to be in this industry,” she said.

As for her, she goes with the flow and doesn’t manipulate. “I am not over ambitious and I was good with whatever I had in my hand. I started with theatre so there was a lot of discipline as an actor, as far as punctuality is concerned. I think it made a lot of difference as a person. I feel my hobby became my profession and that’s why I don’t think too much. I gave my 100 percent to everything,” she said.

There are some projects that she thinks made a difference in her career. “Obviously, the big film I did which was Kal Ho Na Ho and after that Pyaar Mein Twist, Milenge Milenge, Paying Guest and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha. Whether the role was small or big, it was successful or not, the most important thing was after Kal Ho Na Ho, it opened doors for me,” she said.

“I was not only a TV actor, but I was also an all-rounder. I did TV, films, reality shows, comedy and now I am getting good offers for the web as well. By the grace of God, I balance it out with all mediums,” she added.

She has not set any goals for herself. “I have given 27-28 years to the industry. I started my career somewhere in 1992 and now is a time that I have started enjoying different roles. TV is something that I have really enjoyed doing. I feel that I am in a very happy space,” she said.

She is very happy and satisfied with the work she is getting. “Now people will look at a different Delnaaz because the kind of work I am doing is not only comedy. I still feel that I could have had a better career in movies,” she said.

According to her, her fans have been her support system. “Be it reality or comedy shows or my reels, people have supported me. They love me for who I am and that’s the greatest thing.If they are not there, we are not there so a big thank you to all.

She also has a message for her fans.

“We all have gone through a lot in these two years. I request my fans to have a little compassion for each other. I have never been trolled for anything and I am extremely blessed for that. My audiences have always loved me immensely. I have seen a lot of actors facing trauma because of the heavy trolling. Therefore, I would request the audience that before writing a nasty comment for someone, please think twice. Everyone is fighting their own battle. I would wish all of them a happy 2022,” she said.