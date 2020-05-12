Advertisement
Parth Samthaan is learning dance steps from Niti Taylor

By Shweta Ghadashi
It seems Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan days are back as we can see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor as Manik and Nandani together. Ohhh wait together as in not together.. together.

Don’t get any wrong ideas guys recently they created a TikTok video for their fans and it is too cute to handle.

Also Read: Video: Niti Taylor dances her heart out with her dad

Parth Samthaan shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Well learning to dance is easy .. almost 🙅🏻‍♂️ @nititaylor#tiktok #dance Tiktok id : @parthsamthaan623.

In the video, Niti Taylor is seen dancing first and Parth Samthaan is clearly seen matching her dance steps. He finally tries to match her steps and then ends up finishing it felt like he is bored or something.

Niti Taylor too shared the video on her Instagram and captioned, “Did someone say Manik Malhotra ?? O my god- wohooooooo!! One hand 🤚🏻 Two hands 🤚🏻🤚🏻 It’s your rolly 🥳 Do your dance 🕺🏻💃🏻 @the_parthsamthaan Follow both of us on @indiatiktok.”

Niti Taylor’s caption truly reminds us about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan days and their sizzling chemistry was a talk of the town. Do you guys miss them on-screen? Comment below and also check out the TikTok video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CADAz0LH-zt/
