Actress Kajal Pisal says marriage was never a barrier for her to survive in showbiz. The actress is married to Abhijit Pisal.

She shares: “I personally feel we actually learn more when we struggle. You probably hate this as much as I do, but it’s true. I got my first break very easily. Still remember it was the time I was conceiving Sara when I got my first show, ‘Kuchh Is Tara’ back in 2007.

“I got married at quite a young age but it was never a barrier for me. Instead my partner helped me to shape my career and was very supportive. I didn’t struggle then but as an actor, I started struggling in recent times. As the competition is huge and there is no reward for my versatility.”

The actress popularly known for featuring in shows like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ calls struggle as her “cruel teacher”.

The actress adds: “Struggle is cruel but a beneficial teacher in life. I feel struggle is cruel but it makes us more powerful and strong after we overcome it. I never keep negativity about my struggle but see it as a learning phase. It is fun to celebrate achievements counting our inputs of struggle. Easy achievements are never valuable.”