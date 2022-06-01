scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Little Big Man: Kamal Haasan recalls the making of his movie 'Appu Raja'

By Glamsham Bureau
Little Big Man: Kamal Haasan recalls the making of his movie 'Appu Raja'
Kamal Haasan with Kapil Sharma
- Advertisement -

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan talks about the technology that was used behind the making of ‘Appu Raja’ in which the actor played a double role of a person of normal height and a dwarf.

Kamal is appearing as a celebrity guest this weekend on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Whatever you see on screen in ‘Appu Raja’, it was all done inside the camera. The whole set was built for Appu and we would shoot his shots separately.”

“The whole process was very interesting and very costly because for the first twenty days we were only experimenting,” he added.

- Advertisement -

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIttu Si Baat: All is fair in love and iPhones!
Next articleGeeta Kapur on 'DID 1' winner Salman Yusuff Khan: I still remember watching him dance for the first time
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Pragya Jaiswal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,253FansLike
52,451FollowersFollow
7,111FollowersFollow
60,089FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US