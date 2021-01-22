TV News

Kanika Maheshwari: ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ is a tailor-made role for me upcoming show

Kanika Maheshwari won several awards for her portrayal of Meenakshi in 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' speaks about being particular in choosing her roles.

By Glamsham Editorial
Kanika Maheshwari Shashi Sunit Mittal Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye
Kanika Maheshwari in Shashi & Sunit Mittal's 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'
ADVERTISEMENT

Kanika Maheshwari will be collaborating with producers Shashi and Sunit Mittal for the third time after three years break, for their show ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ on Sony TV.

Kanika will be seen in a different avatar where she will portray the role of a widow with bare minimum makeup. From learning Punjabi to watching Punjabi & pre-independence films the actress is leaving no stone unturned in preparations for the character.

The actress who’s won several awards for her portrayal of Meenakshi in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ speaks to us about being particular about choosing her roles. “I’ve been very particular about choosing my roles as it is a big responsibility to play the part and simultaneously do justice to the character.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She continues, “Meenakshi had left such an impression on the minds of the audience that I wanted to break away from that image and bring something new to the screen with my next role. I was looking for something as powerful and important as Meenakshi and it’s safe to say the producers have created a tailor-made role for me in ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’. The 3 years break was worth it!”

Set in 1947, pre-partition India narrates the story of 3 young girls, their dreams, hopes, aspirations, and love. The show is set to release on the 25th of Jan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDisney plus Hotstar VIP & Neeraj Pandey announce the ‘Special Ops Universe’
Next articleThailand Open: Sameer Verma goes down fighting in quarter-finals (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kanika Maheshwari doesn’t want to be empty vessel

IANS - 0

Actress Kanika Maheshwari of "Diya Aur Baati Hum" fame says she is looking for work that has volume and moral value. She doesn't want to be an empty vessel.

Read more
News

Kanika Maheshwari doesn’t want to be empty vessel

IANS - 0

Actress Kanika Maheshwari of "Diya Aur Baati Hum" fame says she is looking for work that has volume and moral value. She doesn't want to be an empty vessel.

Read more
News

Kanika gets emotional while filming movie

IANS - 0

"Diya Aur Baati Hum" actress Kanika Maheshwari says while shooting for her first short film, which deals with the "sensitive mother-daughter relationship", she started crying hysterically.

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sidharth Shukla Anchors Bigg Boss

Sidharth Shukla replaces Salman Khan as Bigg Boss anchor?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14: The eviction was shot with Sidharth Shukla who still remains the most popular celebrity to have taken part in the reality show

Mika Singh turns rapper for a Punjabi love story

What drew TV star Aditya Redij to ‘Bawara Dil’

Pooja Banerjee

TV star Pooja Banerjee happy that the trend of music videos...

Sharad Malhotra: It’s upsetting that Jan 26 is considered just a...

Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli turns 'dumboli' for survival?

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021