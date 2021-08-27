Kanupriya on essaying pivotal role in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

- Advertisement -

Actress Kanupriya Pandit has been roped in to play a prominent role in the upcoming show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.

She will be playing the character of Priya’s (Disha Parmar) mother, ‘Meera’. Sharing more on the same, Kanupriya said: “When I initially heard that the show is being remade, I was so excited and then, when I was approached for it, my happiness knew no bounds! Life’s come full circle. With bated breath, I hope that the viewers shower us with as much love and admiration as they have always continued to do so.”

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and features Disha Parmar and Nakul Verma in the lead roles. They are going to play the characters of ‘Priya’ and ‘Ram’.

‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ is to air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.