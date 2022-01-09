Kapil Arya enjoys family vacation with wife Gurpreet

- Advertisement -

Actor Kapil Arya, who tied the knot with ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ actress Gurpreet Bedi on December 22, enjoys a family vacation instead of a honeymoon.

He says: “Given the delicate times we are in, an elaborate New Year plan wasn’t practical but we tried to still make memories as we had family over from abroad for our wedding celebrations. I believe it’s time for smart vacations where one is vigilant towards surroundings and any symptoms.

“Therefore, we went to Goa after the New Year crowd had dispersed to avoid large gatherings. We met up with a few friends from the industry but mainly focused on quality time with family which involved sundowners, chilled out meals and some fun dancing.”

The actor is known for featuring in TV shows like ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Doli Armaanon Ki’, ‘Peshwa Bajirao’, ‘SuperCops vs Supervillains’ among other, he says they aren’t in a mood to enjoy a honeymoon just to follow the ritual as of now.

“Honeymoon is the expected thing to do after a wedding. But we have always been unconventional so we don’t feel the pressure of going somewhere immediately just to put a tick on the requirement. We planned our own wedding so meticulously that currently we are just unwinding and soaking the wonderful experience in. We shall share our honeymoon plans as soon as it feels right,” he adds.