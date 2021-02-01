ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy

Kapil Sharma blessed with a baby boy with wife Ginni Chatrath

By Glamsham Editorial
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy
Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy
ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Kapil Sharma blessed with a baby boy with wife Ginni Chatrath. 
Kapil and Ginni became parents to baby girl Anayra in Decemebr 2019. They had tied the knot in 2018.

Kapil made the announcement with a tweet on Monday morning. He said that the mother and the baby are both fine and thanked everyone for blessings and prayers.

“Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all Red heartginni n kapil (sic),” Kapil wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the post below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTessa Thompson became an adult in 2020?!
Next articleKashmir turns shooting hotspot for music videos
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mumbai Police record Kapil Sharma’s statement in Dilip Chhabria case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ten days after arresting vehicle designer Dilip Chhabria, the Mumbai Police on Thursday called comedian-actor Kapil Sharma to record his statement in the case,...
Read more
News

Kapil Sharma announces his debut on this platform

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kapil Sharma making his debut! Yes, you read it right
Read more
News

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath celebrate daughter Anayra’s first birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's little daughter Ananyra turned one on December 10th.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021