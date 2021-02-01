Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath welcome baby boy

Comedian Kapil Sharma blessed with a baby boy with wife Ginni Chatrath.
Kapil and Ginni became parents to baby girl Anayra in Decemebr 2019. They had tied the knot in 2018.
Kapil made the announcement with a tweet on Monday morning. He said that the mother and the baby are both fine and thanked everyone for blessings and prayers.
“Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all Red heartginni n kapil (sic),” Kapil wrote on social media.
Check out the post below.
Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021