scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Kapil Sharma targets Akshay Kumar romancing young actresses on-screen

By Glamsham Bureau
Kapil Sharma targets Akshay Kumar romancing young actresses on-screen
Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar _ pic courtesy twitter
- Advertisement -

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently visited the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his movie ‘Prithviraj’ opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

In a clip of the upcoming episode shared on Reditt, Kapil was seen talking about Akshay romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He said he has been sharing screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when the host was in college.

- Advertisement -

Kapil said pointing towards Akshay now being cast opposite Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen: “We are born to just interview his heroines.”

One user commented: “Or blame nobody. If older actresses don’t have the needed pull and not pair well on screen … Who is to blame.”

- Advertisement -

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, ‘Prithviraj’ revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBooster dose over 80% effective against Omicron in kids under 5: Pfizer
Next articleExcellence in Cinema awardee Nawazuddin Siddiqui catches up with celebs at the Riviera
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Karan Kundrra

Nazriya Nazim

Shehnaaz Gill

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,648FansLike
52,206FollowersFollow
7,060FollowersFollow
59,998FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US