Kapil Sharma targets Akshay Kumar romancing young actresses on-screen

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently visited the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his movie ‘Prithviraj’ opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

In a clip of the upcoming episode shared on Reditt, Kapil was seen talking about Akshay romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He said he has been sharing screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when the host was in college.

Kapil said pointing towards Akshay now being cast opposite Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen: “We are born to just interview his heroines.”

One user commented: “Or blame nobody. If older actresses don’t have the needed pull and not pair well on screen … Who is to blame.”

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, ‘Prithviraj’ revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.