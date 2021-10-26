Kapil Sharma to introduce new Augmented Reality character on his show

- Advertisement -

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has joined hands with Snap Inc to revolutionise Indian television as ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set to introduce a new character ‘Chedulal’.

What’s special is that this character will be brought to life using the innovative Augmented Reality (AR) technology. The show has exclusively adapted Snap Inc’s ‘Teeth’ lens for the character of ‘Chedulal’.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kapil Sharma said, “I am excited at the opportunity to join hands with Snapchat and introduce ‘Chedulal’ to our audience. I have been a Snapchat user and enjoyed the innovative and unique AR-lens experience it offers. The fun element of the app and the lens easily hooked me, so I thought there was no better platform than my show to demonstrate its entertainment quotient to my guests, audience and Snap users.”

He also has plans to introduce many more characters on the lines of AR, as he added, “I am sure that this is the first of many AR characters that I will be introducing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to entertain viewers.”

Talking about the clutter-breaking collaboration, Karanbir Lamba – Head of Creator and Talent Partnerships in India from Snap Inc, said, “We have always believed in the importance of investing in local content and in empowering local production partners. Our versatile Snap Star Kapil Sharma, with his immense popularity and diverse audience connect, was the perfect partner for us to collaborate with as we forayed into the world of television.”

“We have been constantly innovating with our AR capabilities to create memorable, lasting moments for our Snapchat community and are delighted at the opportunity to be able to take this experience beyond the app. We hope ‘Chedulal’ will encourage more content creators to explore and embrace the power of AR.”