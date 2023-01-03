Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, & Reem Shaikh are to be seen together in ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to be seen in the fantasy drama ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’. The actors spoke about the concept of the show and threw light on their characters.

Karan is a well-known face of the entertainment industry and was seen in ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai, and also hosted reality shows like ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, ‘Roadies’, and many more.

He said: “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on TV with such a power-packed show. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”

On the other hand, ‘Imlie’ fame Gashmeer also said: “After doing an incredible show such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, I was looking for some compelling opportunities that would bring forth my acting skills again to the table and that’s when ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ came my way. The show has an interesting mix of mysticism, romance, and drama which makes it a complete package of entertainment for viewers.”

Reem, who acted in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, ‘Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat’, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’, ‘Gul Makai’, and ‘Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan’, talked about getting an opportunity to work with actors such as Karan and Gashmeer.

“I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand and hope the viewers would enjoy the show as much as we are enjoying working on it,” she concluded.

The makers had recently dropped the promo. It starts with Reem as Eisha, who is surprised and puzzled about her lover as she doesn’t know who he is and he seems to be a mysterious character. It is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer and Karan who are werewolves. The cast has been shooting in Dehradun and Mussoorie for the same.

It will be airing soon on Colors.