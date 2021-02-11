ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Karan Singh Grover back on TV with Qubool Hai 2.0: Girls seem to be in love with Asad

Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad, his on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai had won much appreciation

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Karan Singh Grover returns to the small screen as Asad in the upcoming TV show Qubool Hai 2.0. His on-screen romance with Surbhi Jyoti on Qubool Hai won much appreciation, and translated to success of the original show.

In the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0, the actor dons a sharp, corporate look as he bumps into a runaway bride.

“Qubool Hai is a show that will always be close to my heart. I am overwhelmed by the response that I have been receiving from the audience after they watched the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0. The girls seem to be in love with Asad and I hope I do not disappoint them,” Karan told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Qubool Hai, Karan became popular with his roles in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu enjoys her last off-day of ‘Looop Lapeta’ shoot
Next articleProofpoint sues Facebook over lookalike domain permissions
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Surbhi Jyoti’s makeup game on point

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Surbhi Jyoti charm and hotness can literally be felt virtually through her sexy pics
Read more
News

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser out now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With a refreshing spin on the lives of the protagonists, Qubool Hai 2.0 will feature Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead.
Read more
News

Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Karan Singh Grover wishes his wife Bipasha Basu with a heartwarming note

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Karan Singh Grover wished his wife Bipasha Basu with a heartwarming note on Instagram.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021