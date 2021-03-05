ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Singh Grover promises ‘different flavour to love story’ in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’

Actor Karan Singh Grover promises more intense drama and "a little different flavour to the love story" in Qubool Hai 2.0

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Mumbai, March 5: Actor Karan Singh Grover promises more intense drama and “a little different flavour to the love story” in Qubool Hai 2.0.

“I feel humbled to receive so much love for Asad. The character is indeed close to my heart and I am thrilled to be back with ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’. This time it is more intense and will have a little different flavour to the love story. I am sure the audience is going to love it,” said Karan.

Trailer of the new season was released on Thursday night. The actor will be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission. He romances Surbhi Jyoti‘s character Zoya, a girl from Pakistan who comes is in India for a reason.

Karan, who rose to fame with shows such as “Dill Mill Gaye”, “Teri Meri Love Story” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, is donning a new sharp look in this show.

The 10-episode Ekta Kapoor production also stars Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik.

