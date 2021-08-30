Karan Suchak on playing a cardiologist

- Advertisement -

Actor Karan Suchak has joined the cast of ‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’ in the role of ‘Anurag Basu’. ‘Anurag’ by profession is a cardiologist but his relationship with his mother has strained his outlook towards women.

Karan who is known for his work in daily soaps like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Siya Ke Ram’ is quite confident that ‘Anurag Basu’ will be enjoyed by everyone.

He says: “I’m excited to portray Anurag Basu’s character in ‘Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani’. Looking forward to giving my hundred per cent and am thrilled to reconnect with the audience.”

Karan is quite happy to be on the sets since his last show, ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’ went off air in 2019. He mentions, “It feels great to be on the sets, it’s been more than 500 days since I’ve been on a full-blown set due to the pandemic. Although there were offers coming in, what mattered the most to me was placing myself at the right place.”

‘Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani’ airs on COLORS.