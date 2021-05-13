Karan Vohra joins cast of ‘Pinjara Khubsurti Ka’ as cop

Adv.

Actor Karan Vohra has joined the cast of the show “Pinjara Khubsurti Ka”, as a cop named Raghav Shastri. The actor says Raghav is different from police officers as they are normally portrayed on television.

“I am excited to play Raghav Shastri, who is not your normal cop. He has a very gruff, ‘Dabangg’ personality, but also has a fun side to him. I like such characters. Raghav is madly in love with Mayura and he will do all that he can to win her trust and ultimately her affection,” Karan says.

He adds: “I’m sure that fans will see a refreshing change in the character that I am playing this time around and I hope they will appreciate how I take this role ahead. I can assure them that Raghav will definitely bring a lot of drama in Omkar and Mayura’s life.”