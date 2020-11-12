Advtg.
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu launch sustainable clothing line for men, women, and children

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are launching his sustainable clothing line called ‘Klassic

By Pooja Tiwari
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu launch sustainable clothing line for men, women, and children
Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu launch sustainable clothing line for men, women, and children
In this era of mindful consumption, and just in time for Diwali, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are launching his sustainable clothing line called ‘Klassic T’ in collaboration with B Label by BOHECO, a pioneering Hemp-based brand in India.

Developed during the pandemic, Karanvir Bohra with wife Teeja were keen to support and promote sustainable fashion. The styles are all sustainably made using HEMP as their lens.

“Teejay is a follower of simple classic styles which are reusable, re-wearable yet never go out of fashion, which is exactly what ‘Klassic T’ stands for. Diwali being the festive family season, we thought it best to launch our label now and see people dressed in ‘Klassic T’ for the festivities.” said Karanvir Bohra.

Speaking of Klassic T’s collaboration with India’s first Hemp startup, B Label by BOHECO, Karanvir said, “My friend and businessman Riteesh Bakshi introduced us to B Label by Boheco, who manufacture Hemp clothing. When we were told about the benefits of Hemp clothing, we were astonished. Not only is Hemp natural and sustainable, but it is also purely organic – something that Teejay and I strongly believe in and promote, be it lifestyle, health, or clothing.”

With an eco-conscious collection, entirely made in India, the line will be available for all – men, women, and children. “For a long time now, Teejay and I have been wanting to start a kids line and we are thrilled to be finally able to do it. We’ve started with kurtas for men, women, and children, perfect for the festive season.”

