Karishma Tanna, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in ‘Qatra’

By Glamsham Editorial
Karishma Tanna, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in music video
Karishma Tanna
Actress Karishma Tanna will soon be seen in a music video alongside actor Ritwik Bhowmik.

Karishma, who won season 10 of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” a while back, and “Bandish Bandits” star Ritwik feature in the video of the romantic song, “Qatra”.

“Ritwik is a fantastic actor and a great co-star and the production was very detailed. The song is amazing and it will be loved by everyone. It can be one of those nostalgic romantic tracks that we remember for a long time. It will be out soon and it gives me immense happiness to be able to entertain my audience even during such difficult times. We are in it all together,” Karishma said.

On winning season 10 of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” earlier this year, Karishma had said at the time of winning: “When Rohit Shetty sir announced my name, all I could feel is the love of my colleagues who rushed to me with no bias but only love, the same love and support which I felt during every task. I could feel my mother smiling because she knows my internal battles, I could feel my father cheering me from above.. looking at me with pride .. I feel only love and gratitude. To this milestone and many more to come.”  –ians/sug/vnc

