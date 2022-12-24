scorecardresearch
Karisma Kapoor to ‘Li’l Champs’ singer: My grandfather would have signed you on

By Glamsham Bureau

Karisma Kapoor was so moved by the performance of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestant Dnyaneshwari Ghadge that she said if her late grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, were alive, he would have asked Dnyaneshwari to sing a song in one of his films.

Her rendition of the song ‘Ek Radha Ek Meera’ from Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ impressed the ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress.

She said: “I just want to say one thing that if my grandfather would have been alive today, he would have called you and requested you to sing a song in one of his movies. I am so moved after listening to this song. God bless you.”

Karisma is coming for the special episode of ‘Celebrating Kapoors’ where she shared a few stories from her professional and personal life.

The Top 10 contestants who stunned the judges and guests with their performances included: Jetshen Dohna Lama, Atanu Mishra, Devika Sharma, Prajyot Gundale, Rafa Yeasmin, Harsh Sikander, Palakshi Dixit, Dnyaneshwari Ghadge, Atharva Bakshi and Aarohi Soni.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ is judged by Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik. It airs on Zee TV.

