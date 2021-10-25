Karuna Verma on playing an egotistical mother on-screen

- Advertisement -

Actress Karuna Verma is all set to enter the daily soap ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. She will be seen playing the mother of ‘Mallishka’ (Maera Mishra) in the show.

Talking about her character, Karuna said: “I am very excited about joining ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ where I will be playing the role of ‘Mallishka’s mother, and she is very egotistical in nature. She has unconditional love for her daughter, just like any other mom and she wants her to be happy in life, even if it means hurting someone else. In fact, my character has her own struggle story.”

Karuna is known for being part of movies like ‘Heropanti’, ‘Veerey di Wedding’. Her character’s name on the show is ‘Kiran’. Karuna added about her on screen role, saying: “She is a single parent, who is very strong-headed. So, I am enjoying playing this character.”

The actress has enjoyed shooting for this show and working with the team. “I’ve created a great bond with my co-stars. I believe I am one of those fortunate ones who is doing what they love to do in life, as acting has always been my passion and I hope everyone loves my character and showers us with love and appreciation,” she concluded.