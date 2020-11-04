Karwa Chauth 2020: Niti Taylor shares a glimpse of her first Karwa Chauth with Parikshit Bawa

Advtg.

Finally, the wait is over, the festival of love – Karwa Chauth is here! It is the festival, which is celebrated by married women, who keep nirjala fast for the good health and prosperity of her darling husband

It was on October 6, 2020, when Niti had given a sweet surprise to her fans and had informed her fans about her ‘hush-hush’ wedding amidst the pandemic.

Niti had shared a wedding trailer of her wedding and had revealed that she had tied the knot with her ‘mister right’, Parikshit Bawa in an intimate ceremony on August 13, 2020.

Niti Taylor shared a picture with Parikshit Bawa all decked up for Karwa Chauth and captioned,”Today, my husband and I are celebrating our first Karwa Chauth, one of our many firsts together!

Advtg.

To make this day even more special Parikshit is also up early for my Sargi. Initially, I was nervous about fasting the whole day but now with a recipe made with love and a special touch of Quaker Oats, my sargi is nutritious and tasty and will help keep me going through the day Happy #Karvachauth to all #QuakerKarwaChauth @quaker_india”

Niti Taylor is one excited newly wed, who will be keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for the first time after marriage. She reveals to us that the first time she kept it was last year, for her then boyfriend and now husband, Parikshit Bawa.

Check out Niti Taylor shares her first Karwa Chauth pictures below: