Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Will Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma reunite in this Aakhri Kasautii?

Advtg.

Ekta Kapoor’s romantic saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will end soon. The actors have already shot for the promo of the last episode, which the makers have shared on the internet recently.

As the show gets closer to its final episode, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, is witnessing some intriguing drama.

It seems like this time the lead characters of the show, Prerna Sharma and Anurag Basu will reunite and the show will end on a happy note. However, the promo hints at unexpected twists and turns.

Advtg.

In the promo, Aamna Sharif, who plays the role Komolika, can be seen holding a knife while the voice over can be heard saying, “Will the love will win and hatred will lose”.

The show is the reboot of TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan in the lead roles.

The makers of the show decided to end the current show because apparently its leads decided to leave the show. Reportedly, Parth wants to focus on his health and Bollywood debut, while Erica wants to shoot from her home due to safety reasons.

Check out Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo below: