ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

The hardest thing Kate Lawler has experienced – becoming a mom

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler, has opened up on the overwhelming seven days she has experienced with her daughter

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 24: Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler, who welcomed her daughter Noa 11 days before her due date, has opened up on the overwhelming seven days she has experienced with her daughter.

In an Instagram post, she wrote about how Noa had to be rushed back to hospital as she was facing difficulty in breathing.

“Saturday night Noa began showing signs of difficulty breathing so we rushed her to a&e and thankfully were seen immediately. Her respiratory levels were high so bloods were taken but all came back normal and she settled so we went home,” Kate posted along with multiple pictures of her with Noa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate also discussed postpartum woes.

“I see other new Mums on here looking glam, like the first two weeks are a breeze and I truly wish I could say it is but it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. Hopefully it’ll get easier.(sic),” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDocu Review | Pele: Genius in the time of unrest
Next articleDrew Barrymore was ‘out of control’ as a teenager
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra trying to break his ‘good boy’ image

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actor Rohan Mehra has always had a good boy image on television, and he has been trying to break the image with his last few roles.
Ronit Roy with Kranti Gada COO Shemaroo TV

Ronit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey opens up on TV-to-OTT spin-offs

Bigg Boss 14's first runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with Disha Parmar and friends

Bigg Boss 14’s first runner-up Rahul Vaidya takes ‘Pawri’ challenge with...

Social media following dictates roles for TV actors!

Social media following dictates roles for TV actors!

Scott Disick introduces teen girlfriend Amelia Hamlin to kids

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021