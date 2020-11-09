Advtg.
TV News

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 finds its first Crorepati in Nazia Nasim

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant Nazia Nasim will surpass all odds and go on to create history as the very first crorepati of KBC season 12.

By Glamsham Editorial
This Wednesday, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant Nazia Nasim will surpass all odds and go on to create history as the very first crorepati of KBC season 12. Nazia, who hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand, currently resides and works in Delhi.

As someone who always had it in her to study, be independent, and to show the world that women — no matter where they come from can achieve whatever they want, Nazia with her grit an determination, kept her cool on the Hotseat and played an exceptional game.

Nazia, an Indian Institute of Mass Communication alumna, works as a Group Manager of Internal Communications at Royal Enfield. She has climbed up the corporate ladder over the years, switching jobs and positions while also upskilling.

She credits her husband and family for their seamless support, especially in a society where a majority of people believe that women can’t work after having a child. She truly believes that if a woman has a supportive husband and family, everything in life is possible and achievable.

With one life-line still remaining Nazia attempted the one crore question. She was forthcoming about trying her luck for the Rs 7 crore question. Did she win?

Tune in to a thrilling episode of KBC, as contestant Nazia Naseem becomes the very first crorepati of this season, on Wednesday, 11th November at 9pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

