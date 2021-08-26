HomeTVNews

Kaveri Priyam on playing Dr. Monami in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’

Actress Kaveri Priyam speaks in detail about her character 'Dr Monami' and challenges faced while portraying it in the show 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na'

By Glamsham Bureau
Kaveri Priyam on playing Dr. Monami in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'
Kaveri Priyam - A sass a day keeps the basics away | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Kaveri Priyam will be seen as ‘Dr Monami’ in the show ‘Ziddi Dil-Maane Na’. She speaks in detail about her character and challenges faced while portraying it.

Kaveri said: “My character, Dr Monami, is soft-hearted, keeps everyone happy and is always on her toes to solve problems of people and help them walk out of any sorrow or trouble that comes their way. I am enjoying portraying the character because I love her emotional connection with everyone in the academy, and this character is helping me excel at delivering various emotions on-screen.”

‘Ziddi Dil-Maane Na’ is a youthful and exuberant show which revolves around a bunch of trained civil cadets who meet at the Parakram Special Action Force Base Camp.

Talking about preparations she did for her role, Kaveri added: “On the very first day of shoot, I was placed right in front of a trained boxer. It was a whole new experience for me which taught me how strong I have to be to play ‘Monami’. My very first day was a day full of realisations and I made up my mind to conquer every challenge that I have to, so I can ace this role. Earlier, it was challenging as well as exhausting for me to do these preparations and training by waking up at 5 in the morning but now, every day on the set pumps me with a new level of energy and enthusiasm.”

‘Ziddi Dil-Maane Na’ airs from August 30 on Sony SAB.

