Kavita Kaushik asking Shehnaaz Gill to stay strong and make Sidharth Shukla proud

Kavita Kaushik shared a tweet on her official Twitter handle, asking Shehnaaz Gill to stay strong.

By Glamsham Editorial
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode on September 2 after suffering a heart attack. His untimely demise sent shockwaves across the Hindi film and TV industry.

The FIR actress Kavita Kaushik shared a post on her official Twitter handle, asking Shehnaaz to stay strong. She mentioned about Shehnaaz’s upcoming film, which is titled ‘Honsla Rakh’.

She said that she would buy the ticket of Gill’s movie and watch it on the silver screen.

“Wishing you all the strength and love. @ishehnaaz_gill, come back like a tigress and make him proud! I will buy a ticket and watch you on the big screen, it’s like God’s screenplay that your next is called ‘Honsla rakh’. Everyone is with you kudiye sach Honsla rakh.

