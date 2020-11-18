KBC Season 12 celebrates its next Crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma

Advtg.

Taaliyan Bajti Rehni Chahiye for Mohita Sharma, a charming and confident 30-year-old who relied on her civil service exam knowledge to answer one question after another while on the Hotseat.

Mohita made for a strong contestant on the back of her profile. A native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh and currently posted in Jammu Kashmir Cadre as an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) in Bari Brahmana, Samba, she looks after the law and order of a subdivision of the district. She has 2 police stations, namely Bari Brahmana and PurMandal, under her supervision, setting a strong example on how women are making inroads into the road less travelled, with grace & determination. Now as someone who aspires to be a National Security Advisor like Ajit Doval, Mohita’s aim is to do something for her nation, and her larger hope is that people must stop thinking less of a girl child.

Personally, her tryst with KBC happened by chance. It was actually her husband’s dream to come on KBC, and he had been trying to make it since 2000. This time he asked Mohita to register and luckily, she got chosen. With her calm and composed demeanor, Mohita faced every question posed by the show’s mega host Amitabh Bachchan with immense thought and precision, much to the joy of her supporters.

On becoming the much deserved Crorepati on KBC, Mohita Sharma said, “Winning a crore on KBC is like a dream come true. Not for the money, but for the very reason that as a game it is challenging and it pushes contestants to give it their best. For me, when Mr Bachchan announced that I have won one crore, I got goosebumps and it felt as though the time has slowed down. The only thing I could manage to say to him was if I can have a sip of water. The moment will always be etched in my memory. I haven’t yet decided what I am going to do with the winning amount…

She further added, “I would just like to share this with all the KBC aspirants that subconsciously, we all know the answers to most of the questions that are asked. But we get confused with choices. However, it’s very important to not panic and use all the lifelines in the initial questions. You can make an intelligent guess as well. It doesn’t mean that randomly pick an answer, but through intelligent guessing use the process of elimination to sift through the options available & the multiple scenarios in your head to get to the right one. Having said that it is extremely critical to train your mind to be relaxed so that you can go through the questions in a focused manner. That apart Mr. Bachchan ensures that the contestant is at ease and the whole environment on the set is very motivating.”