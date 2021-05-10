Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani and others share happy pictures as they perform their first stunt

Adv.

The stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been the most awaited one.

Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aashta Gill, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari will be participating in the show this year.

Social media is filled with lots of pictures from their trip to Cape Town. Their shared their first pictures as they started shooting for their first stunt in Cape Town.

Arjun Bijlani shared the pictures and captioned, “Our first stunt .. posing !!”

Adv.

Khatron Ke Khiladi squad is back and we are super excited to see them on-screen as our favourite actors will perform stunts.

Check out Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants pictures below:

Nikki Tamboli captioned, “The people who make you smile from just seeing them,those are my favourite people @ashukla09 😍 miss you @rubinadilaik 😘 kkk11 #maskon #socialdistancing #capetown #abhinik @colorstv”

Divyanka Tripathi captioned, “TouristyWhileShooting (PS: Removed masks only for pics and shoot. We are in a Bio-bubble…staying as safe as possible)😊♥️”

Rahul Vaidya and Anushka Sen