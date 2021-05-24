Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya shares a life lesson taught by Rohit Shetty

Adv.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, and they often share pictures and videos from the sets. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, learnt an important lesson from host, filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rahul took to Instagram Stories to share what Rohit told him about charity.

In the video, Rahul Vaidya is heard saying in Hindi, “Hey guys, how are you? I hope you all are fine. Today Rohit Shetty sir gave us an important message that I want to share with you. Sir said that there are various ways to make a donation but the greatest of them all is food.”

“If you offer money to someone, be it 1 crore or 2 crore, they will want more. If you give them food, after maybe 25 rotis, they will be satisfied. That is why food is the more important donation you can do. So please keep feeding people and the poor around you.”

Thirteen television celebrities are currently in Cape Town, South Africa, where this season’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot. The contestants participating this year are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.

