Adv.

Wherever there is fear, there are always daredevil Khiladis ready to face it head-on! India’s biggest stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi- Darr vs Dare is set to return on COLORS bigger and better than ever. The breathtaking locales of Cape Town will manifest into Darr aur Dare Ka Battleground wherein an eclectic mix of 13 warriors will face their deepest fears and worst nightmares.

The stunt master and demigod of action, Rohit Shetty will reign supreme as the host of the season, throwing some dangerous and unimaginable challenges at the contestants. Produced by Endemol Shine India, Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr vs Dare will premiere on 17th July 2021.

Turning their strength and tenacity into armors and putting up a big fight will be the ferocious contestants, Bijli Boy Arjun Bijlani, Bahu Rani turned Magar Rani Divyanka Tripathi, Gyaani Baba Abhinav Shukla, mytho king Sourabh Raj Jain, Darr ki Maari Shweta Tiwari, Karan Arjun of the season Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh, Singer par excellence Rahul Vaidya, the effervescent Nikki Tamboli, Naagin gin gin singer Aastha Gill, the energetic Mahek Chahel, actor and digital sensation Anushka Sen and the ferocious Sana Makbul.

Khatron Ke Khiladi – One Action Master, 13 new Khiladi

Adv.

The action dynamite and show’s host, Rohit Shetty said, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is extremely special, as 7 years ago I started my journey as the host of the show in Cape Town and we are back in South Africa for a brand-new season. The thrill quotient will be at an all-time high as the new season will have some action-packed and pain-inducing stunts that the contestants will have to endure. As the beautiful Cape Town turns into a battleground, the Darr Ke Warriors will be tested and scrutinized at every step of the way and only the real warrior will survive.”

With Cape Town making for a perfect setting for some jaw-dropping action, the new season will see a whole new breed of dare warriors fighting some of the deadliest of animals including lions, crocodiles, cheetahs and performing larger than life stunts.

The action Maverick Rohit Shetty will be seen throwing arduous challenges at the contestants like getting fired through a cannon, performing aerial acts, getting electrocuted to having face-offs with wild animals that they will have to overcome with great tenacity.

Adv.

In the picturesque Cape Town, Divyanka will be seen overcoming her fear of crocodiles, Rahul Vaidya will be seen facing his fear of water, Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen doing underwater act while Nikki Tamboli will tackle creepy crawlies and much more. In his action element, Rohit Shetty will be seen racing a Cheetah and performing a bike and aeroplane combo stunt.