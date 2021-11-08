Kirron Kher returns as a judge on ‘India’s Got Talent’

- Advertisement -

Actress and politician Kirron Kher expresses her excitement on joining a panel of judges including popular rapper Badshah and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on ‘India’s Got Talent’. She is returning as a judge on the show.

“‘India’s Got Talent’ has always been close to my heart. This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, ‘India’s Got Talent’ is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

She further adds that this show gives a platform to emerging talents and this is what she likes about it most. Moreover she is also happy to join Shilpa Shetty and Badshah on the show.

“It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year,” adds Kirron.