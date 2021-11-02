Krish Chauhan, Manasi Salvi on their entry in ‘Balika Vadhu’

- Advertisement -

The daily show ‘Balika Vadhu’ is going to witness some twists in the story with the entry of two new actors. While actor Krish Chauhan has been roped in to play the role of ‘Anand’, actress Manasi Salvi will be seen as his mother ‘Bhairavi’.

The 16-year-old actor plays a young, forward thinking teenager based in the US. says: “Words cannot express how excited I am to play Anand’s role. I have been told that his character will set an example for many young children like me. I am also aware of this character’s impact on Anandi’s journey ahead. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I will do my best to entertain the viewers.”

Krish has done shows like ‘Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush’, ‘Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan’, ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’ and others. Manasi appeared in daily soaps as ‘Koi Apna Sa’, ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ and more. Now she is going to depict a mother and a woman with a modern approach and outspoken personality.

Manasi Salvi, who will essay the role of ‘Bhairavi’, shares: “‘Bhairavi’ is the perfect representation of a modern woman who always stands up for herself. I’m proud to play a role in a show that accurately depicts the closed outlook towards women in many parts of this country. I can’t wait for everyone to see ‘Bhairavi’ and her family on screen, and I’m truly humbled to get this role.”

Their entry will bring a lot of changes in the life of lead protagonist ‘Anandi’, played by Shreya Patel. ‘Anandi’ will get to see a modern world that she has never seen before.

‘Balika Vadhu’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

ila/kr